RRR : Allu Arjun congratulated RRR team for Massive success

A long wait is over; the most excited and talked-about film, RRR, has come to the theatres with high expectations. The SS Rajamouli directorial film in which NTR and Ram Charan played the lead roles has received blockbuster reviews and mouth publicity since day one.

Everyone from the film fraternity appreciated the film's success over their official social media handlers. Recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi has lauded the film for its enormous success.

Now, Stylish Star Allu Arjun has also congratulated the whole team for the film's grand success at the box office. He specially mentioned Ram Charan calling him Bava in his tweet.