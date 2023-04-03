RRR Makes History: Surpasses 1 Million Footfalls in Japan!

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is continuing its successful run in Japan and has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 1 million footfalls in the country. This demonstrates the film's immense popularity among Japanese audiences, breaking previous records set by other Indian films in Japan. In addition, the film has also crossed the ¥1.5 billion mark (equivalent to Rs 97 crore) and has become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in Japan, surpassing the previous record-holders Baahubali 2 and Rajinikanth's Muthu, which held the title for two decades.

The film was extensively promoted in Japan, with Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli attending various premieres and events in the country. RRR collected over 1200 crores at the worldwide box office during its initial release in March of last year, and it is now continuing its record-breaking journey in Japan.