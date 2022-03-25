  • Menu
RRR : Megastar Chiranjeevi Called RRR a Masterpiece

Highlights

A long wait is over for all film lovers across the world. After a couple of postponements, the high-budget periodic dram RRR is released today.

The SS Rajamouli directorial in which NTR and Ram Charan receive blockbuster reviews everywhere. Everyone from the common public to celebrities has started lauding the film for its enormous success.

On the occasion of the film's release, Tollywood star hero Megastar Chiranjeevi praised the film's success and the actors' performance in his official Twitter handle. He has tweeted that RRR is the Master Storyteller's Masterpiece and conveyed his wishes for the success of today's released RRR film.

