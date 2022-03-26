RRR: Superstar Mahesh Called Rajamouli's Latest Movie a EPIC

A long wait is over for all film lovers across the world. After a couple of postponements, the high-budget periodic drama RRR was released yesterday.

The SS Rajamouli directorial in which NTR and Ram Charan receive blockbuster reviews everywhere. Everyone from the general public to celebrities has started lauding the film for its enormous success.

Indian celebrities Praising RRR and Rajamouli, Now Superstar Mahesh Babu praised the film's success and the actors' performance in his official Twitter handle. He has tweeted that RRR is EPIC and conveyed his wishes to SS Rajamouli, Ram charan and NTR



