RRR to Re-Release in 200 Theaters - Get Ready to Witness the Epic Saga Once Again!

Good news for fans of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR - the critically acclaimed and multi-award-winning film is all set to hit theaters once again! In anticipation of the prestigious Oscars event, Variance Films has released a brand new trailer announcing that the global blockbuster will be re-released on March 3, 2023, in over 200 theaters across North America. What's more, the film will be screened in its original Telugu version.

Adding to the excitement, a special screening of RRR will take place at The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on March 1, 2023, with appearances from Rajamouli, Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, and other special guests. This is a rare opportunity for hardcore fans to relive the Tollywood masterpiece on the big screen.

While rumors suggest that the movie will also be re-released in Telugu states on March 3, 2023, an official announcement from the makers is still pending. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development.