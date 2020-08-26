Sai Pallavi waiting for offers in Tamil?

Sai Pallavi is a successful heroine in Telugu film industry. The actress made her debut in Malayalam, with the film Premam. Later, she did Tamil films and also Fidaa in Telugu. Comparatively, she earned more success in Telugu than her home ground Tamil. Apparently, she is expecting some offers in her mother tongue but it looks like her flops in Tamil prevents her from getting offers. is a successful heroine in Telugu film industry. The actress made her debut in Malayalam, with the film Premam. Later, she did Tamil films and also Fidaa in Telugu. Comparatively, she earned more success in Telugu than her home ground Tamil. Apparently, she is expecting some offers in her mother tongue but it looks like her flops in Tamil prevents her from getting offers.

Sai Pallavi, however, pinned big hopes on her next project in Tamil. It is a web series based on honour killings, which will come soon on Netflix. If this becomes a hit, Sai Pallavi can recreate magic again in Tamil. The actress has two interesting projects right now in Telugu and she hopes to continue her success in the industry.