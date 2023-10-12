Saindhav: Makers to reveal a significant update today

“Saindhav” marks the first-ever collaboration between the renowned actor Venkatesh and the young director Sailesh Kolanu, with “Jersey” actress Shraddha Srinath as the female lead in this pan-Indian movie. The film is scheduled for a grand release on January 13, 2024.





Now, the latest news is makers released a poster regarding an update of the film. While rumours about the movie’s teaser have been circulating online, the makers might have chosen to share a significant update about the film’s teaser this evening at 04:05 PM through social media. Fans are eagerly anticipating this news. Just a few more hours of waiting will reveal what the makers have in store.









Noteworthy actors such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Arya, Sara, and Jayaprakash played crucial roles in this much-anticipated production. Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment produced the film, which features music composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

