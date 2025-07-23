  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: ₹132.25 Cr in 5 Days | Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Debut Hit

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: ₹132.25 Cr in 5 Days | Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Debut Hit
x

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: ₹132.25 Cr in 5 Days | Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Debut Hit

Highlights

Mohit Suri's romantic film Saiyaara earned ₹132.25 crore in just 5 days. Featuring debut actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the movie sees massive success across India.

Bollywood’s latest flick Saiyaara is a new Hindi romantic movie. The latest flick is doing well in theatres. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie features Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, both making their Bollywood debut.

Strong Box Office Performance

In its 5 days run at the box office, the film made ₹132.25 crore across India. These numbers show strong public interest and positive response.

Daily Earnings

  • Day 1 (Friday): ₹21 crore – strong start
  • Day 2 (Saturday): ₹26 crore – growing numbers
  • Day 3 (Sunday): ₹35.75 crore – highest so far
  • Day 4 (Monday): ₹22.5 crore – good weekday hold
  • Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹25 crore – steady performance
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick