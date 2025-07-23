Saiyaara Box Office Collection: ₹132.25 Cr in 5 Days | Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Debut Hit

Bollywood’s latest flick Saiyaara is a new Hindi romantic movie. The latest flick is doing well in theatres. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie features Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, both making their Bollywood debut.

Strong Box Office Performance

In its 5 days run at the box office, the film made ₹132.25 crore across India. These numbers show strong public interest and positive response.

Daily Earnings