Saiyaara Box Office Collection: ₹132.25 Cr in 5 Days | Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Debut Hit

Highlights
Mohit Suri's romantic film Saiyaara earned ₹132.25 crore in just 5 days. Featuring debut actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the movie sees massive success across India.
Bollywood’s latest flick Saiyaara is a new Hindi romantic movie. The latest flick is doing well in theatres. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie features Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, both making their Bollywood debut.
Strong Box Office Performance
In its 5 days run at the box office, the film made ₹132.25 crore across India. These numbers show strong public interest and positive response.
Daily Earnings
- Day 1 (Friday): ₹21 crore – strong start
- Day 2 (Saturday): ₹26 crore – growing numbers
- Day 3 (Sunday): ₹35.75 crore – highest so far
- Day 4 (Monday): ₹22.5 crore – good weekday hold
- Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹25 crore – steady performance
