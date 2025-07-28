Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 10: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Film Nears ₹250 Crore Mark

Live
Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara earned ₹247.25 crore in 10 days. With strong weekend growth, it’s now the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.
The romantic movie Saiyaara, starring new actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is doing very well in theatres. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film came out on July 18, 2025, and has now completed 10 days at the box office. It continues to earn strong numbers every day.
Big Earnings So Far
On Sunday (Day 10), early numbers show that the movie made around ₹30 crore. This takes the total India net collection to ₹247.25 crore.
Day-by-Day Earnings (India Net)
Week 1:
- Day 1 (Friday): ₹21.5 crore
- Day 2 (Saturday): ₹26 crore
- Day 3 (Sunday): ₹35.75 crore
- Day 4 (Monday): ₹24 crore
- Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹25 crore
- Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹21.5 crore
- Day 7 (Thursday): ₹19 crore
Week 1 Total: ₹172.75 crore
Week 2:
- Day 8 (Friday): ₹18 crore
- Day 9 (Saturday): ₹26.5 crore
- Day 10 (Sunday): ₹30 crore (early estimate)
Total so far: ₹247.25 crore
Movie Is a Big Hit
Even in the second week, Saiyaara is making more than ₹25 crore on weekend days. This shows people still want to watch it. It has already earned more than Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5.
Now, it is the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. If it continues like this, it may beat Chaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, which made over ₹600 crore.