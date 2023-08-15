‘Salaar’ to have a clash with Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is set to face off with Prabhas on the big screen. Agnihotri, known for directing “The Kashmir Files,” which enjoyed massive success in theatres, is gearing up for another showdown.

This time, it’s his upcoming project, “The Vaccine War,” India’s first bio-science film, set to debut on September 28, 2023. Interestingly, this date coincides with the release of Prabhas’ “Salaar.”

“Salaar,” helmed by director Prashanth Neel, is all set to hit screens in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. On the other hand, “The Vaccine War” is confirmed for release in a wide array of languages, including Hindi, Telugu, English, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, and Assamese.