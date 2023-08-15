Live
- Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report
- Innovative Independence Day Celebration in Hassan: Tribal Girl Hoists Flag at district Police Office
- Infosys inks 5-year, 1.5bn euros deal with Liberty Global
- Bengal to set up super-specialty hospital for tigers in Sunderbans
- ‘Be warned India’: Congress on Bibek Debroy’s article
- Five years of Rythu Beema - Rs 5,402 Cr financial assistance provided to the farmers
- "Together we can build the Nation." Says TS deputy speaker
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Slimmer foldable with dual OLED screens
- Trainee teachers in UP to work under lab concept
- Actress Tejaswi Madiwada, Umesh Madhyan inaugurates Sutraa Exhibition at HICC-Novotel
‘Salaar’ to have a clash with Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’
Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is set to face off with Prabhas on the big screen. Agnihotri, known for directing “The Kashmir Files,”
Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is set to face off with Prabhas on the big screen. Agnihotri, known for directing “The Kashmir Files,” which enjoyed massive success in theatres, is gearing up for another showdown.
This time, it’s his upcoming project, “The Vaccine War,” India’s first bio-science film, set to debut on September 28, 2023. Interestingly, this date coincides with the release of Prabhas’ “Salaar.”
“Salaar,” helmed by director Prashanth Neel, is all set to hit screens in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. On the other hand, “The Vaccine War” is confirmed for release in a wide array of languages, including Hindi, Telugu, English, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, and Assamese.
