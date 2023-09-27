‘Salaar’ vs ‘Dunki’: December is not going to be same

The highly anticipated movie “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” was originally scheduled for a grand worldwide theatrical release on September 28, 2023. However, it was later postponed to an undisclosed date due to some issues. The postponement of this biggie led to a reshuffling of release dates for several other films.

Now, a sensational buzz is circulating on social media suggesting that “Salaar” might be hitting the big screens on December 22, 2023, with a strong hint from Prashanth Neel’s wife, who posted on Instagram.

The latest buzz is that the official announcement of the film’s release date will be made on September 29, 2023. This announcement will clarify doubts about the film’s potential clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” at the box office.

Shruti Hassan will be seen as love interest of Prabhas in ‘Salaar’, and notable actors such as Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Eeshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and others have significant roles. Hombale Films produced this pan-Indian movie, which features music by Ravi Basrur.