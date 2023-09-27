Live
- Telangana HC upholds single judge’s order cancelling Group-1 prelims
- S&P Global India recognised as one of India’s ‘Top 10 Workplaces for Women in 2023’
- UP to get one crore vaccine for lumpy skin disease
- There is no question of leaving a secular stance: HDD
- Google launches earthquake alert system in India for android smartphone users
- Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee launch WhatsApp channel
- Delhi High Court quashes sexual harassment case, directs accused to contribute to girls shelter home
- Rahul shares video of interaction with porters, flags 'record unemployment', 'back-breaking' inflation
- Smart classes begin for prisoners in Meerut jail
- Chandrababu's SLP petition is likely to heard next week as SC judge refuses to hear
‘Salaar’ vs ‘Dunki’: December is not going to be same
The highly anticipated movie “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” was originally scheduled for a grand worldwide theatrical release on September 28, 2023. However, it was later postponed to an undisclosed date due to some issues. The postponement of this biggie led to a reshuffling of release dates for several other films.
Now, a sensational buzz is circulating on social media suggesting that “Salaar” might be hitting the big screens on December 22, 2023, with a strong hint from Prashanth Neel’s wife, who posted on Instagram.
The latest buzz is that the official announcement of the film’s release date will be made on September 29, 2023. This announcement will clarify doubts about the film’s potential clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” at the box office.
Shruti Hassan will be seen as love interest of Prabhas in ‘Salaar’, and notable actors such as Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Eeshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and others have significant roles. Hombale Films produced this pan-Indian movie, which features music by Ravi Basrur.