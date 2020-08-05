Salaga, Pogaru Or Roberrt: Which Movie Will Storm Post Corona Box Office?

While speculation is rife that theatres are likely to reopen in the month of September, questions are being raised over which of the high budget movies will make it first entry in the cinema halls in the post corona era.

In view of this many teams are making hectic preparations to release their movies assuming that they would get the chance.

According to the buzz doing the rounds, it was believed that Darshan's movie with Tharun Sudhir, Roberrt was to get released first. But now we hear the movie "Salaga" directed by Duniya Vijay is on the top of the list followed by Dhruva Sarja's "POgaru".

Salaga which is helmed by Duniya Vijay was to be released in the month of February but got held up due to technical reasons. But when all the post production works were over the movie got stalled due to coronavirus. But director Vijay feels he needs to add one more Romantic song in the movie and is confident of completing it by the time he gets permission for the movie's release in theatres. This romantic song is sung by Sanchith Hegde. Vijay says the movie will be a mass cum family entertainer and is a full family package in all.

Coming to the movie "Pogaru" which has raised huge expectations among the audience this year will be released in October if everything goes well. The movie which has Dhruva sarja and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles is yet to complete the shooting of a song. However, the "Kharaabu" song in this movie is already making big noise in sandalwood and has become a chartbuster.

We all know that Darshan's most awaited movie is Roberrt. The movie has an ensemble cast with the likes of Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and Asha Gowda in key roles. The movie will be the last to hit the theatres, if the talk on social media is to be believed. The film is directed by Tharun Sudhir. Let's see which filmmaker gets to release his movie first in theatres and which movie will win the post corona box office race.