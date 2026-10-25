Salma Hayek recalls being told 'Frida' would never happen as the movie clocks 24 years

Los Angeles: Actress Salma Hayek shared that she was told that the movie 'Frida' would never happen. As the project completed 24 years since its release on 25 October 2026, Hayek said that a story like 'Frida' was not an easy tale to share, as everyone was certain it would not work.

Commemorating the milestone on Sunday, she treated the netizens to glimpses from the biographical drama on her official handle.

Hayek wrote on her social media handle, "24 years today since the release of Frida. There was a time when I was told this film would never happen. That a story like Frida was not “easy” for Hollywood. That it was too Mexican, too intense, too political, too different. In other words: that it wouldn’t work. (sic)"

In September last year, Hayek remembered the Mexican surrealist artist Frida Kahlo on the 100th anniversary of the tragic accident that changed Frida's life forever.

Applauding the unwavering courage of Frida during such difficult times, creating a legacy that will stand the test of time, she penned a note on her official handle that read, "On September 1925, a 100 years ago… at 18 years old, Frida Kahlo’s life changed forever due to a tragic bus accident. Her body was left with unimaginable injuries, and she spent months confined to her bed. (sic)"

"In that solitude, with a mirror above her and a paintbrush in hand, Frida began to explore her inner world. What began as a way to endure the pain became her greatest gift to us, art that speaks of strength, identity, and resilience. Her legacy reminds us that even in our most difficult moments, beauty and courage can emerge (red rose emoji) #frida #fridakahlo," Hayek concluded.

Helmed by Julie Taymor, "Frida" ended up receiving a lot of critical acclaim.



