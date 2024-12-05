Live
Salman Khan Faces Another Threat as Man Detained Near Shooting Spot
A suspicious man was arrested near Salman Khan's shooting location in Mumbai after mentioning gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The incident comes amidst ongoing threats to the superstar, including a previous shooting near his home. The actor is under heavy security as investigations continue.
A man was arrested near Salman Khan's shooting location in Dadar, Mumbai, on Wednesday night. Salman was filming near the railway line at Matunga. Police said the man mentioned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, with whom Salman has a long feud. The man reportedly asked, "Should I call Bishnoi?" He was taken to the Shivaji Park police station for questioning.
The man is a junior artist who had an argument with the security staff on set. The police are now looking into the matter.
Salman Khan has received several threats from the Bishnoi gang in recent months. In April, two gunmen shot near his Bandra home. This conflict goes back to 1998 when Salman was accused of killing two blackbucks, which are sacred to the Bishnoi community. Lawrence Bishnoi has promised to take revenge on Salman.
Salman has also received threats with demands for large sums of money. In October, a vegetable seller from Jamshedpur was arrested for asking Salman for Rs 5 crore. A few days later, he received another threat demanding Rs 2 crore.
Salman Khan now has special security, and his home is always under police guard. Mumbai Police has also set up AI-powered CCTV cameras for extra safety.
Salman will next be seen in the film Sikandar, starring opposite Rashmika Mandanna from Pushpa. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, known for Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.