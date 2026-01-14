Salman Khan, MS Dhoni take on muddy adventure with AP Dhillon

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni recently joined singer AP Dhillon for an adrenaline-filled muddy adventure at Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel, where the trio were seen tearing through slush on all-terrain vehicles.

AP Dhillon shared a series of photographs on Instagram, capturing the three stars in high spirits during their off-road escapade. The images show Salman, Dhoni and Dhillon splattered with mud as they rode their ATVs through the slushy terrain, clearly enjoying the thrill of the ride.

One picture features MS Dhoni and the “Excuses” hitmaker flashing broad smiles as they stand beside a crashed vehicle, while another shows Salman Khan, Dhoni and Dhillon posing together, smiling warmly at the camera. The pictures perfectly capture the camaraderie and fun shared by the trio.

In the caption, Dhillon playfully asked, “Who do you think crashed it?”

The post comes shortly after a video from AP Dhillon’s concert featuring the singer alongside actress Tara Sutaria went viral on social media, drawing significant attention from fans.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor was last seen on screen in Sikandar in 2025 and is next set to appear in Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the Galwan Valley stand-off between India and China that took place on June 15, 2020, during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The clash occurred in eastern Ladakh and was part of a larger military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The confrontation turned violent when troops from both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to brutal hand-to-hand combat.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. It marked the deadliest India–China face-off in more than four decades, significantly escalating tensions between the two nations and prompting increased troop deployments and diplomatic efforts to prevent further conflict.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is scheduled for release on April 17.