Salman Khan to join 'Godfather' sets in February

Megastar Chiranjeevi who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Acharya' directed by Koratala Siva will also join hands with director Mohan Raja for the much-awaited Telugu remake of Malayalam super hit film 'Lucifer'.



Titled as 'Godfather', we already knew that Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is on board to play an extended cameo role in the film. The makers are planning to resume the shooting in January 2022. Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy with multiple projects including 'Bhola Shankar', 'Waltair Veerayya'. The actor has already completed a shooting schedule of 'Godfather' and the shooting next month. According to the latest buzz, Salman Khan who is on board to play a minor role in the film has given his dates for the shooting in February 2022. Director Mohan Raja is now planning the schedule accordingly.



Salman Khan will reprise Prithviraj Sukumaran's role from the original. Nayanthara and Satyadev are also playing crucial roles in this political thriller.