Salman Khan Visits Arbaaz Khan at Hospital to Welcome Newborn Daughter

The Khan family celebrated a joyous occasion as Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on October 5, 2025. The news was confirmed by multiple media outlets, with sources reporting that both mother and child are doing well.

Following the birth, Salman Khan, Arbaaz’s elder brother, made a heartfelt hospital visit to meet his niece. Despite his packed schedule with Bigg Boss 19 and the shoot of Battle of Galwan, Salman Khan made time to attend the special occasion. The superstar arrived amid tight security, and a video of his appearance quickly went viral.

Meanwhile, the couple had been preparing for the arrival of their new born at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Sshura was admitted on October 4 for the delivery. Family members including uncle Sohail Khan, now a big brother Arhaan Khan, grandmother Salma, Bua Alvira and Arpita were spotted at the hospital grounds, offering their visit.

While Arbaaz Khan is already father to his son Arhaan from his earlier marriage to Malaika Arora, this marks his first child with Sshura, bringing fresh joy to the Khan household. Interestingly, Arbaaz has welcomed fatherhood at the age of 58, 22 years after he welcomed his son.

The Khans have requested privacy during this precious time and are expected to formally introduce their newborn to the world once they’re ready.