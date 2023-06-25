‘Samajavaragamana’ to have premieres across telugu states

“Samajavaragamana” is an upcoming comedy-drama, featuring Sree Vishnu as the protagonist. Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the movie is up for a grand release in theaters on June 29, 2023.

The latest to know is that the makers are quite confident about the film’s content and have planned special premieres in Hyderabad and other cities before the actual release date. The makers have planned premieres in Hyderabad on Wednesday and in Vijayawada, Vizag, Nellore, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada and Eluru tomorrow.

Reba Monica is the female lead in this movie, with Vennela Kishore, Naresh, Sreekanth Iyengar, and others playing prominent roles. Razesh Danda produced this movie under the banner of Hasya Movies in association with AK Entertainments. Gopi Sundar is the composer of this movie.