Live
- Akhilesh Yadav not to contest Kannauj, names Tej Pratap Yadav as candidate
- Delhi court rejects Kejriwal's plea for medical consultation
- BJP unveils Odia version of poll manifesto
- Hearing in defamation case against Rahul now on May 2
- Congress announces candidates for 28 more Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh
- Woman ASI suspended for hugging BJP's Hyderabad LS seat candidate
- Earth Day: India's GoodEnough Energy aims to cut 5 million tons CO2 emissions/year
- Kejriwal has been asking for insulin daily: AAP sources cite CM's letter to Tihar superintendent
- Markets sustain winning streak; Sensex jumps over 560 points, Nifty tops 22,300-level
- WBSSC to move SC against Calcutta HC’s order on cancellation of 25,753 school jobs
Just In
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Rs. 70 Lakh Diamond Watch in Her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha's on-hiatus but slaying with a photoshoot! Her diamond Bulgari watch stole the show, costing a whopping Rs. 70 lakh!
South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently navigating a unique phase in her career. While her on-screen appearances in feature films have been limited recently due to a well-publicised health battle, Samantha continues to engage audiences through alternative avenues.
Recognising the power of digital engagement, Samantha has leveraged social media to maintain a captivating presence. Through meticulously curated photoshoots, she continues to showcase her undeniable charisma and glamorous persona. This digital strategy allows her to stay connected with her fanbase and fuel anticipation for her eventual return to the big screen.
A recent social media post featuring Samantha adorned in a Bulgari Serpenti diamond watch garnered significant attention. While the opulent timepiece, valued at approximately Rs. 70 lakh, undoubtedly contributed to the buzz, it is Samantha's star power that truly captivated viewers.
Following her diagnosis with myositis, Samantha made a necessary but strategic decision to prioritise her well-being. This temporary break from the rigorous demands of traditional filmmaking allowed her to focus on recovery. Samantha has actively pursued projects in the burgeoning web series format, with her upcoming series ‘Citadel’ generating significant buzz.