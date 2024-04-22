Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Rs. 70 Lakh Diamond Watch in Her Latest Photoshoot

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently navigating a unique phase in her career. While her on-screen appearances in feature films have been limited recently due to a well-publicised health battle, Samantha continues to engage audiences through alternative avenues.

Recognising the power of digital engagement, Samantha has leveraged social media to maintain a captivating presence. Through meticulously curated photoshoots, she continues to showcase her undeniable charisma and glamorous persona. This digital strategy allows her to stay connected with her fanbase and fuel anticipation for her eventual return to the big screen.



A recent social media post featuring Samantha adorned in a Bulgari Serpenti diamond watch garnered significant attention. While the opulent timepiece, valued at approximately Rs. 70 lakh, undoubtedly contributed to the buzz, it is Samantha's star power that truly captivated viewers.



Following her diagnosis with myositis, Samantha made a necessary but strategic decision to prioritise her well-being. This temporary break from the rigorous demands of traditional filmmaking allowed her to focus on recovery. Samantha has actively pursued projects in the burgeoning web series format, with her upcoming series ‘Citadel’ generating significant buzz.

