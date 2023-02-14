Samantha Seeks Blessings at Palani Murugan Temple, Lights Camphor on 600 Steps: Watch Video

Samantha, a popular actress in Tamil and Telugu, has been suffering from an inflammatory muscle disorder called myositis. After taking initial treatment in America, Samantha returned to India and visited Palani Murugan temple on Feb 13 to seek the blessings of the almighty. The actress walked to the hill temple and lit camphor on around 600 steps while climbing. The video of her worshiping at the temple is now viral on social media, and fans are praying for her speedy recovery.

Samantha, who is now recovering, has been working out in the gym with her trainer, as seen in a recent social media video. She has asked fans to keep fighting and prepare themselves to face difficulties. The release of her bilingual drama 'Shakuntalam' has been postponed due to her health.

