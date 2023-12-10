  • Menu
Samantha turns producer, starts Tralala Moving Pictures

Samantha turns producer, starts Tralala Moving Pictures
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who created a sensation with her films is moving a step forward in cinema world. The actress on Sunday announced that...

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who created a sensation with her films is moving a step forward in cinema world. The actress on Sunday announced that she’s now venturing in production and announced her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, in collaboration with Hyderabad-based entertainment company Mandoa Media Works.

Samantha expressed her vision for Tralala, stating, "Our aim is to provide a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic, and universal.Tralala's main focus is to produce content representative of new age, expression, and thought. It's a nurturing space that invites and encourages stories reflecting the strength and complexity of our social fabric," she added.

Her partner and founder of Mandoa Media Works, HimankDuvurru, added: “We are stoked to have partnered with someone with such immense experience in the world of entertainment and showbiz.We will be looking at content around film, web & TV, and various formats, both fiction and non-fiction."

Coming to the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her show, 'Citadel,' where she shares the screen with Varun Dhawan.

