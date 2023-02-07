Samantha's Shaakuntalam Release Date Gets Postponed…
Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is all set to treat her fans by stepping into the shoes of Shakuntala to show off the historical love tale of the queen with King Dushyant. The movie was scheduled to release on the 17th of this month, but now, the makers dropped an official announcement regarding the postponement of the release date.
Along with sharing the post, they also wrote, "The theatrical release of #Shaakuntalam stands postponed. The new release date will be announced soon". The note reads, "WE REGRET TO INFORM OUR BELOVED AUDIENCE THAT WE WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO RELEASE SHAAKUNTALAM THIS 17TH OF FEBRUARY, WE WOULD BE ANNOUNCING THE RELEASE DATE SOON. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONTINUED SUPPORT AND LOVE."
Well, this news is definitely a big one as the audience were eagerly awaiting to witness Samanatha on the big screens as queen Shakuntala. The earlier released trailer and the lyrical videos raised the expectations a notch higher. According to the sources, the makers might go with early summer release but as of now there is no announcement regarding the new release date.
This historical love tale is helmed by ace director Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.
