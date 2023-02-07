Samantha's Shaakuntalam Release Date Gets Postponed…

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is all set to treat her fans by stepping into the shoes of Shakuntala to show off the historical love tale of the queen with King Dushyant. The movie was scheduled to release on the 17th of this month, but now, the makers dropped an official announcement regarding the postponement of the release date.



Along with sharing the post, they also wrote, "The theatrical release of #Shaakuntalam stands postponed. The new release date will be announced soon". The note reads, "WE REGRET TO INFORM OUR BELOVED AUDIENCE THAT WE WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO RELEASE SHAAKUNTALAM THIS 17TH OF FEBRUARY, WE WOULD BE ANNOUNCING THE RELEASE DATE SOON. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONTINUED SUPPORT AND LOVE."

Well, this news is definitely a big one as the audience were eagerly awaiting to witness Samanatha on the big screens as queen Shakuntala. The earlier released trailer and the lyrical videos raised the expectations a notch higher. According to the sources, the makers might go with early summer release but as of now there is no announcement regarding the new release date.

Going with the earlier released trailer, Shakuntala is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king Dushyant reaches tapovan and accidentally meets her. They immediately fall for each other and then exchange their vows. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi Dushyant forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching.

This historical love tale is helmed by ace director Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

The new release date of Shaakuntalam will be announced soon!