Samyuktha comes onboard for Vijay Sethupathi, Puri Jagannadh’s film

Acclaimed director Puri Jagannadh is all set to roll cameras for his most ambitious Pan-India project, headlined by the versatile Vijay Sethupathi. Known for his mass-appeal storytelling, Puri promises a high-voltage cinematic spectacle, combining his signature style with Sethupathi’s commanding screen presence.

The film is being produced under the Puri Connects banner by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, with all pre-production activities now wrapped up. The team recently unveiled a stellar cast, including veteran actress Tabu and Kannada star Duniya Vijay Kumar in pivotal roles.

Adding further star power to the lineup, the talented Samyuktha — widely regarded as Tollywood’s lucky charm — has been roped in as the female lead. Her role, however, is far from conventional. Samyuktha will be seen in a character that’s central to the film’s plot, with substantial emotional and dramatic weight. Reportedly impressed by the script, she is excited to begin filming.

The team recently completed an extensive location recce in Hyderabad and Chennai in preparation for the shoot, which is scheduled to commence in the last week of June.