- BJP government spent Rs 4,100cr for G20 Summit, says Congress
- L-G slams Delhi govt for constitution of SMHA
- Abhishek Banerjee being unnecessarily harassed, says Mamata
- SC urged to take suo moto cognizance on rising stray dogs attacks
- TDP’s Andhra bandh continues amid tension, arrests
- Anantapur-Puttaparthi : The bandh call given by TDP protesting the arrest of their president evoked mixed response here on Monday.
- Manjari Fadnnis reveals her go-to thing when she is stressed
- Bajaj Allianz Life Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Now Open to All Investors NFO period from 11th to 25th September, 2023
- Rupee falls 1 paisa to 83.03 against US dollar
- Nifty scales 20K mount, Sensex regains 67K level as stocks extend rally to 7th day
Samyuktha looks adorable in ‘Devil’
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming project is the period spy thriller “Devil,” set to hit theatres on November 24, 2023. The film is produced and directed by Abhishek Nama.
On the occasion of Samyuktha’s birthday, who plays the female lead in the film as Nyshadha, the makers of “Devil” revealed her character poster. In the poster, Samyuktha is elegantly dressed in a traditional attire, wearing a warm smile, possibly depicting a temple visit adorned with coconuts and flowers.
“Devil” has the story, screenplay, and dialogues crafted by Srikanth Vissa. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is responsible for the film’s music, while Soundarajan will be handling the cinematography.
