Samyuktha looks adorable in ‘Devil’

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming project is the period spy thriller “Devil,” set to hit theatres on November 24, 2023. The film is produced and directed by Abhishek Nama.

On the occasion of Samyuktha’s birthday, who plays the female lead in the film as Nyshadha, the makers of “Devil” revealed her character poster. In the poster, Samyuktha is elegantly dressed in a traditional attire, wearing a warm smile, possibly depicting a temple visit adorned with coconuts and flowers.

“Devil” has the story, screenplay, and dialogues crafted by Srikanth Vissa. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is responsible for the film’s music, while Soundarajan will be handling the cinematography.