  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Samyuktha looks adorable in ‘Devil’

Samyuktha looks adorable in ‘Devil’
x
Highlights

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming project is the period spy thriller “Devil,” set to hit theatres on November 24, 2023

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming project is the period spy thriller “Devil,” set to hit theatres on November 24, 2023. The film is produced and directed by Abhishek Nama.

On the occasion of Samyuktha’s birthday, who plays the female lead in the film as Nyshadha, the makers of “Devil” revealed her character poster. In the poster, Samyuktha is elegantly dressed in a traditional attire, wearing a warm smile, possibly depicting a temple visit adorned with coconuts and flowers.

“Devil” has the story, screenplay, and dialogues crafted by Srikanth Vissa. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is responsible for the film’s music, while Soundarajan will be handling the cinematography.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X