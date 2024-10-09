Samyuktha ’sheroine-centric thriller gets a grand launch

Actress Samyuktha, known for her roles in various high-budget films, is stepping into a new territory with her first heroine-oriented movie. Directed by Yogesh KMC, this upcoming project promises to showcase Samyuktha in a powerful and thrilling role.

Touted as a unique thriller, the film is being produced by Razesh Danda under Hasya Movies in association with Maganti Pictures. Given the production house’s track record with hits like Samajavaragamana and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, expectations are already high for this film. Notably, Samyuktha herself will present the movie, adding further anticipation.

The project officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony today. Actor Rana Daggubati gave the first clap for the film, while Dil Raju switched on the camera for the muhurat shot, directed by Vassishta and Ram Abbaraju. Script handovers were made by Venky Kudumula and Kona Venkat, adding to the star-studded event.

This high-budget thriller boasts an impressive technical crew, with Brahma Kadali overseeing the art department and Chota K Prasad as the editor. The team promises to deliver an edge-of-your-seat experience, though more details about the cast and plot are yet to be revealed.

With Samyuktha taking on such a prominent role, this film is expected to be a milestone in her career, marking her first as a solo lead in a female-centric narrative. Fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly awaiting more updates on the project.