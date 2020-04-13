2020 Will Be A Year Of Sequels In Sandalwood: Kannada Movie Releases After Lockdown

Sandalwood has lined up a series of movies for its viewers. Kannada fans already feel deprived of not being able to watch enough movies because of the release of other movies in Karnataka. It is well known that in the Kannada state, there is a lot of patronage to other language movies too, which means it's hard for Kannada movies to get screens. For example, Sandalwood Challenging star Darshan's most hugely awaited movie Roberrt was to hit theatres on April 9, the same day was Thalapathy Vijay's movie was to release. If that had happened there would have been a huge box office clash considering the kind of fan following Vijay enjoys in Karnataka.

Anyway, now with the lockdown in place, all the movie releases have been postponed. This is across film industries in the world,

But soon after the lockdown, there are several good Kannada movies ready for release. while a few are ready to hit theatres, a few others have been pushed to post production stage. Here are Kannada movies you could look forward to in Kannada after the coronavirus lockdown.





Roberrt: As we already told you, this movie stars Darshan and Asha Bhatt in the lead roles. The Challenging star will be seen in a never before seen avatar. D Boss fans have pinned huge hopes on this movie which is directed by Tharun Sudhir. The film was to release on April 9 but will now hit theatres soon after lockdown.









KGF Chapter 2: KGF Chapter 1 was One of the most successful movies in Kannada made on a large scale. The sandalwood movie was released in multiple Indian languages and also set a new benchmark at box office. So the expectation surrounding the sequel is high. KGF Chapter 2 will see the comeback of Rocking Star yash as rocky bhai while Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen as a villain. The film will also star Srinidhi Shetty., Raveena Tandon and Rao Ramesh. The movie is set for release on October 23.









James: Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar will be seen in this Kannada drama. The film is one of the most awaited films in Kannada.









Bachchan 2: The film will be a sequel to Kichcha Sudeep's Bachchan which was a huge hit. The action thriller is slated for release sometime during the end f year.









Thugs of Malgudi: This is also one of the hugely awaited Kannada dramas in Sandalwood featuring stars like Rakshit Shetty (of Avane Srimannarayana fame), Pranaam Shetty and Kichcha Sudeep. The makers are yet to zero in on a release date.









Googly 2: This movie is also a sequel with Yash and Kriti Karbhanda in the lead roles. The official release date is yet to be announced by the makers.



Now, as you can see 2020 will be a year of sequels in Sandalwood. So all ya Kannada fans out there, wait for the surprise.