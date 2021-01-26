Actor Jayashree Ramaiah dies by suicide

Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant and actress Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead at an old age and rehabilitation centre on Monday afternoon. Ramaiah was undergoing treatment at Sandhya Kirana Ashram where she was reportedly found hanging.

The actress was battling depression and her Facebook post hinting suicide was in the news.

Her Facebook post last year in July read 'I Quit' Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression."

Ramaiah deleted the post and wrote, "I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all."

In her Facebook live on July 25,2020, the Kannada actress said she was financially stable but depressed, "I am not doing all of this for publicity sake. I am not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir as well.

I am only expecting my death as I am unable to battle depression. I have been going through a lot of personal issues. I have been betrayed since childhood and unable to overcome it."