Aditya Alwa Would Supply Drugs For Celebrity Parties

Aditya Alwa, who is one of the main accused in the sandalwood drug racket case and had been elusive to the police for long, has obtained bail. Even the other four accused have also got bail in this case.

The NDPS special court has awarded conditional bail for Aditya Alwa, Aditya Agarwal, Rahul and Ravishankar. Aditya Alwa is the son of ex-minister Jeevaraj Alwa and he was elusive for the past 4 months. He is the accused number 6 in the cottonpet drugs case. CCB police had issued a look-out notice for Aditya about two months ago.

He has now got bail after 23 days of jail imprisonment. Sandalwood actresses Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi also have got bail in the drugs case. Aditya Alwa, who was elusive in the drugs case was arrested by the CCB police in Chennai in the month of January after a massive search for four months. It is alleged that Aditya was supplying drugs to many people in this case.

Aditya was caught in the drug racket after he fell into the company of a kingpin called Viren who used to organise Page 3 parties. Aditya who was into real estate business had joined hands with Viren in organising parties at different places across cities. He had links with the film industry by virtue of his relationship with his brother in-law Vivek Oberoi.

In this connection, Aditya used to invite actors and actresses for parties arranged by him in order to attract customers. Aditya's mother Nandini Alwa is a famous dancer and is active in social activities like Bangalore festival. Aditya's sister Priyanka Alwa has married Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and has settled in Bombay.