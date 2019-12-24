Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Christmas Shocker: Eliminated Contestant Is House Captain

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 is garnering more attention by the day. Kichcha Sudeep who is playing the host of the Kannada TV reality show to the T. Not only the small screen audience even the show organisers are happy with the way Sudeep is handling the show and the contestants.

Last weekend in Super Sunday with Sudeep, the host threw a surprise saying there would be no elimination in week 10 episode. Even though Harish Raj had been shown the exit door, contestants were shocked to find him inside the storeroom of the house when they went to get ration. Now, there is another shocker which happened on the eve of Christmas. Read on to find out more.

Harish Raj who escaped the axe by a whisker is going all out to woo the TV audiences. His popularity has plummeted in the recent days with worst ratings which is why he was even evicted from the show in the last weekend episode..but as we said, he just got lucky when host Sudeep said this would be a no eviction week. Now, the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestant Is making every effort in a bid to salvage his reputation and score some brownie points.

In the latest episode, Harish Raj was given the captaincy task in which he was competing against other Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestants including Priyanka, Kishan Bilagali and Bhoomi Shetty. Fortunately for him, he got lucky this time around too as he won the captaincy post as against others. Priyanka was caught committing a foul which acted against her and helped Harish Raj win the post. That was not all. Much to his surprise, Bigg Boss played an audio message from his daughter and wife hearing which Harish Raj got emotional.

Turning captain of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 means Harish Raj had the power to save himself from Eviction and nominated any other Contestant for elimination from the house in the coming weekend. Harish Raj made full use of the opportunity to nominate Bhoomi Shetty. The other Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestants who are in danger zone of being evicted this week include Vasuki, Shiny Shetty, Chandana and Chandan Achar. It would be interesting to watch who will be eliminated from the house next weekend.