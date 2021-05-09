Bigg Boss Kannada suspended due to spike in Covid cases

BENGALURU: The eighth season of the Kannada's top reality television show Bigg Boss has been suspended halfway due to the current pandemic. The show hosted by Sandalwood superstar Kiccha Sudeep started on 28 February this year.

Notwithstanding the raging coronavirus, the Bigg Boss Season 8 was often in the headlines since its launch because of the growing excitement among show lovers about the winner this year. Sudeep was conspicuous by his absence in the weekend episodes of the show as he was unwell.

Though he recovered, the actor was unavailable for hosting the show due to the lockdown restrictions which have been extended till May 25.

But on Saturday, Colours Kannada Business head Parameshwar Gundkal took the decision to stop the show. In a social media post, Parameshwar announced the abrupt end of the Bigg Boss Kannada show with effect from Saturday.

"It's been 71 days since Bigg Boss Season 8 started. There are many mixed emotions that comes to my mind at a time when I stand by the PCR and watch the 11 contestants walking around the house. Everyone inside the house are happy, as they don't know the difficulties and challenges faced by people outside. They are also safe by being in isolation.

We are calling all of them outside tomorrow after informing everyone on the current developments outside. Arrangements are then made to send them and the team home safely," said Gundkal.

Currently, there were eight contestants in the Bigg Boss house after all eliminations. They are: Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh, Prashanth, Chakravarthy, Nidhi and others.

"Hundreds of days of work. Hundreds of people working in a team. The dream of a team that worked diligently will be halted half way. It was a difficult decision but a peaceful decision. With a heavy heart.

Not because the show will be stopped. It is out of concern that the unseen and uncertainty spread outside. May everyone get an answer to this concern soon. Stay safe" he added.

There was no elimination last week, as Kiccha Sudeep could not host the show as the entire State was under lockdown. Reports were doing rounds that the actor tested positive and doctors advised him rest. However, the actor did not speak about it or confirmed it.