Chiranjeevi Sarja's Mother Breaks Down After Watching Shivarjuna in Theatre

Late sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi sarja has left unforgettable sweet memories and an indelible mark in the minds of Kannada movie fans.

Fans who were eagerly waiting for the release of his movie "Shivarjuna' are ecstasic as the movie was re -released in many theatres on October 16. Earlier, this movie was released on March 12 but the theatres were forced to shut within about two days to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. Hence many of his fans were not able to watch this movie.

But now, his fans have the opportunity to catch the movie on the big screen as the movie was released in many theatres. We hear that the family of the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, including his mother Ammaji watched this movie along with his fans at Santosh theatre.

His mother who became emotional was in tears after watching the movie, it is being said. The movie has got good response on the very second day of its re-release. The production team is happy, as about more than 100 fans have watched this movie.

Shivarjun who is close to the family of Chiranjeevi Sarja's family has produced this movie, which is direcetd by Shiva Tejas.

Chiranjeevi Sarja, who is seen in a special role in this movie is paired with Amrutha Iyengar in the lead role. It can be noted that October 17 which happens to be a Saturday is Chiru' s birthday and a big flow of audience is expected to at the movie theatre.

A big cutout of Chiranjeevi Sarja has been erected in front of the theatre decorated with garlands by fans of the late actor.

Meanwhile, wife of Chiranjeevi sarja, Meghana Raj has shared pictures of these posters on her Instagram handle. Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar who had spoken about this movie after watching its teaser had said that this movie is of a different kind and Chiru looks very fresh in the movie. He also went on to add that this movie has got all the commercial elements like Comedy, action, emotion, and dialogue deliveries and that Shiva Tejas has direcetd thd movie very well.

Even Arjun Sarja had also praised saying the movie offered something more than what the audience expect.