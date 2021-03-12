Darshan Fans Rejoice Watching Roberrt in Theatres

There is a mad rush at theatres to watch challenging star Darshan's latest movie 'Roberrt'. People are thronging theatres to watch this much hyped movie. We hear that all the shows have been housefull so far in all the theatres.



Hence Roberrt is creating sensation on the silver screen. The movie is released in about 1596 theatres throughout the country. This movie is being screened in about 656 theatres in Karnataka alone. Darshan's Roberrt has received a great response on the very opening day of its release in Mysore.

The audience have been conquered by the looks and performance of actor Darshan. Fans were seen shouting slogans hailing Darshan and dancing before the commencement of the show in front of the theatres. The huge and lengthy cut out of Darshan was worshipped with milk at the woodlands theatre which is situated in the heart of Mysore city.

Darshan fan's joy knew no bounds when the actor made his first entry on the big screen in Roberrt. Fans were seen dancing in the theatre for the Roberrt song. One could see the excitement on the faces of Darshan fans while watching him on the screen after a span of one and a half years.

"Roberrt" is bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivas and is directed by Tharun Sudhir with Vinod Prabhakar, Asha Bhat, Dharmanna Kadur, and others in the Star cast. We hear that tickets have already been booked for 3 days in advance and the movie could be seen running to full houses.