Darshan to act in film inspired by his love for animals

Bengaluru: Sandalwood's Challenging Star Darshan is set to star in director-turned-producer Guru Deshpande's next film titled Zoo – Care of D Boss. The motion-poster of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Guru Deshpande's birthday on Sunday.

The film is a tribute to Darshan's love for animals. His recent call to his fans and general public to donate for the maintenance of animals in nine zoos hit by Covid pandemic received a tremendous response. Filmmaker Guru Deshpande has chosen the titled Zoo -- Care for D Boss in recognition of his love for animals. The film will be backed by Guru Deshpande's own G-Cinemas banner.

"The film's titled as Zoo- Care of D Boss, and it is self-explanatory as to what the film is all about," says Guru, who has penned the story, which is inspired by real-life incidents of Darshan.

The film revolves around the story of an eight-year-old who is a die-hard fan of D Boss. His entire life revolves around his love of Darshan. What happens when the little boy decides to achieve something the star appeals to his fans to do is the crux of the story. What he sets out to achieve is beyond his means and capacity but the boy won't give up. The film in the process also shows what star power can do and how Darshan inspires millions of his fans.

The music for the film will be scored by Manikanth Kadri while Abilash is the cinematographer. A strong team comprising Hari Paraak,

Puneeth Arya, Kiran, Vamshi Krishna and Yethiraj are writing the screenplay. The name of the director is yet to be announced. Shooting of the film will commence on August 10.



