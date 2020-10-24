Darshan's Roberrt Movie Release Will Have To Wait

Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan's 'Roberrt' which is ready for release is yet to hit the big screens.

Though there was some news about the movie's release by the end of December during Christmas, the producer of the movie Umapathi is not sure about the date of its release if a latest buzz doing the rounds is any indication.

It is worth mentioning here that the movie has created huge expectations in the industry for various reasons. Even as the fans await the release of the movie, discussions are going on regarding the release of the film, but the team is yet to take a final decision.

The producer who spoke to the media has said that nothing is decided yet but the movie is ready to be sent to the censor board and it is difficult to state about the date of release.

Besides we want to discuss with the lead actor Darshan, as his decision is important at this stage. "More than everything we have done this movie for the people. It is only when people leave fear and come to theatres to watch the movie we should release the movie and that is when our efforts will be paid justice," Says Umapathi.

Roberrt will be released in Telugu also and all the preparations are being made in this regard. Producer Umapathi is also gearing up to start the movie "Sindhura Lakshmana' with Darshan, which will be helmed by Tarun Sudheer. But the producer says he won't be able to reveal anything about that movie at this stage as Darshan has been following some principles from many years regarding cinema promotion, and shooting matters.

He never speaks about his next movie until he finishes the assignment on his hand or until the movie gets released. "Hence our focus is only on Roberrt at this stage," signs off Umapathi.