Darshan's Roberrt Opens To Positive Reviews

Kannada actor Darshan's most awaited movie "Roberrt" had a massive release in releasing 656 theatres across Karnataka. The movie has created history in this aspect.



While Darshan fans are thrilled about this, Dhruva Sarja fans are upset that Roberrt has made way for Roberrt in a few theatres. The Darshan movie also hit theatres in regiona of the two Telugu states-- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Roberrt is making all the right noises in terms of business too. This movie, which has been released in over 100 multiplexes has opened to good response at the box office.



The movie directed by Tharun Sudhir has been produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda. The film cast includes some big names like Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, senior Sandalwood actor Devaraj besides Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan and Asha Bhat in lead roles.



The film has opened to great reviews from the audience and running to packed theatres across Karnataka. The first day box office report of Darshan's Roberrt will be out tomorrow.

