Darshan's Roberrt Telugu Release Date Locked

Challenging Star Darshan's highly awaited movie 'Roberrt' will be released on March 11. Now, the team has announced the date of release of the Telugu version of this movie.



A new poster of this movie was revealed recently to coincide with the Indian republic day. Actor Darshan has revealed these details on social media. Sandalwood director Tharun Sudhir has announced that the teaser of the Telugu version would be released in the coming days. Fans from both the languages have sent their best wishes after this announcement.

'Roberrt' is bankrolled by Umapathi S. Actors Asha Bhat, Ishwarya Prasad, and Sonal Montero will be seen in pivotal roles in the movie. The music and camera work have been done by Arjun Janya and Sudhakar S Raj respectively. Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Ravi Kishan, Chikkanna, Shivaraj K R Pete, and others are in the star cast of the movie.

Darshan had a fruitful year in 2019 with back to back hits. His Kurukshetra was a runaway hit. He will be again working in another period flick titled Gandulgali Madakari Nayaka which is in its pre-production stage. The Kannada star will also be seen in a cameo in the Prajwal Devraj movie Inspector Vikram which is all set to release in theatres soon.