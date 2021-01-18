Dhruva Sarja-Rashmika Starrer Pogaru Release Only After 100% Theatre Occupancy? 

The release of Rashmika Mandanna and Dhruva Sarja starrer 'Pogaru' is getting unduly delayed. As per the earlier plans, the movie should have got released last year but got delayed due to coronavirus. It was also heard post lockdown "Pogaru" was one of the high budget movies which was top on the list among the many movies to be released.

There was also some buzz that this movie would get released in the third or fourth week of January. But nobody in the team including Sandalwood director Nanda Kishore has made any official announcement about the date of Pogaru release.

Since nothing is heard so far from the team, speculation is rife that the release of this movie might get further delayed. There are many big budget movies waiting in line for their release in theatres.

Darshan starrer "Roberrt" team has announced that the movie would hit the big screens on March 11 on the auspicious occasion of Shivaratri. Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Yuvaratnaa' is slated to be released in theatres on April 1. But the movie 'Pogaru' which was supposed to be released earlier than these movies is still hanging in balance. But according to some sources post production works of 'Pogaru' is still going on. It is also assumed that the team is awaiting the government announcement for cent per cent occupancy. If all of this is true, then Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika fans have to wait longer for the release of this most awaited movie.