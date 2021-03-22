Dhruva Sarja's Next With Bhajarangi Director

Sandalwood director A . Harsha and actor Dhruva Sarja have planned to work together after the completion of their present assignments. Harsha, who directed Century Star Shivarajkumar's Bhajarangi which was a blockbuster, is making preparations to do a movie with Dhruva.



We hear that the first round of talks about this project has already been completed between the actor-director duo. The project is likely to take off after Dhruva, who is currently busy working in the movie "Dubari" directed by Nanda Kishore and bankrolled by Uj Mehta gets completed.

On the other hand, Harsha is busy directing "Bhajarangi' 2" . This movie is due to release in theatres on May 14. Besides, the director is readying screenplay for Shivarajkumar's 125th movie called "Veda". Dhruva Sarja is also busy acting in "Dubaari" and A P Arjun's "Adduri". Under these circumstances Harsha and Dhruva Sarja combination movie may get delayed.

Meanwhile, Dhruva Sarja's latest release Pogaru was a massive hit and the movie raked in a whopping movie in both Karnataka as well as the Telugu states. The movie starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The actress has even grabbed Bollywood projects recently and is all set to become a pan India actress soon.