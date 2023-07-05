Director Pavan Wadeyar celebrates arrival of his second child

BENGALURU: The famous director of Kannada film industry Pavan Wadeyar celebrated at home. Pavan Wadeyar's wife Apeksha has given birth to her second child. Both the parents are overjoyed for their daughters arrival. Director Pavan shared this happy news on social media.



The Sandalwood couple Pavan Wadeyar-Apeksha Purohit were expecting their second child. They already have a baby boy named Shaurya and now gave birth to a baby girl in a private hospital in Bangalore. Both the Mother and child are healthy.

The house of director Pavan Wadeyar, who has given several hit movies like Ranavikrama, Googly, Natasarvabhouma and Dollu, is filled with excitement and happiness. They are happy to have a new guest in their family. Recently, director Pavan's wife Apeksha shared the sweet news through a baby bump photo shoot. Actress Apeksha did a baby bump photoshoot in a black dress.

Apeksha was the heroine in the serial 'Shrimati Bhagyalakshmi' which was being aired on a private channel. She fell in love with Pavan Wadeyar and got married in 2018 in the presence of their family members. Now Apeksha is also recognized as a producer in the Kannada film industry.