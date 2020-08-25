Donate your plasma, appeals Sandalwood 

Bengaluru: As Karnataka continues to witness a surge in the novel coronavirus cases and with the Karnataka government issuing fresh guidelines for Convalescent Plasma Therapy for patients, the Sandalwood stars have appealed to patients who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma.

Harshika Poonacha, who more active during the lockdown to create awareness among people about Covid-19, has urged people to donate plasma calling it new 'Sanjeevini'. "It's good that the Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines for convalescent plasma therapy for patients with moderate symptoms of coronavirus.

I appeal to people with the slogan 'Donate Plasma, Save Lives'. I urge all the COVID-19 survivors to step forward and donate their plasma to help save lives. Plasma is the new Sanjeevini with no vaccine in sight. This is the only way we can help Covid-19 victims to fight the scourge of the pandemic," she stated.

Her appeal comes in the wake of the Karnataka government's fresh guidelines on plasma therapy. To encourage plasma donors, the state government had announced Rs 5,000 towards nutrition and care of each donor. Donors — men or women who weigh more than 50kg — in the age group of 18-60 years, should preferably have symptoms. A separate consent form with the tag "off-label" is required.

Two notable celebrities from Sandalwood Mandya MP and popular actress Sumalatha Ambereesh and Dhruva Sarja were tested positive for COVID-19. After recovering from the virus, Sumalatha had donated her plasma. Another promising actor of Sandalwood Rohitt who is popularly known as Rockstar of Kannada industry also urged patients who recovered from Covid-19 for the larger benefit of the humanity.

"It's good that the Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines for convalescent plasma therapy for patients with moderate symptoms of coronavirus. Corona survivors should be in the forefront in our fight against the pandemic.

They should help our medical health care system and doctors in this fight against Covid-19 by donating plasma. This will help save humanity," Rohitt appealed.