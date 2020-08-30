Don't Blame Entire Sandalwood For Some Idiots' Misdeeds: Jaggesh On Drugs 

Sandalwood star Jaggesh has expressed his anguish over the recent drug menace in the kannada film industry that has created a furore on social media and tarnished the image of Sandalwood.

The senior Kannada comedian has posted a series of tweets stating that such people should be paraded naked on the streets so as to deter others from getting involved in such illegal activities which damages the reputation of the industry as well as innocent artistes.

People who want to live righteously and work hard will lead respectable life whereever they are, but such people who have attitude like, my wish, my will, and my life, will enjoy sadistic satisfaction for a brief period and get burnt on a hot pan, posted Jaggesh.

As the police investigations are in progress Jaggesh has narrated one of his experiences he had when he attended a party in 2017, along with an young actor GA...... ' The party was hosted by a politician and I was compelled to attend that party where we found half naked girls amidst pomp and fanfare. Both of us had to run back descending about twelve floors without using the lift! We could find people from all walks of life and different strata of the society there. Since then, I blocked all the numbers to avoid calls from such people, said Jaggesh.

The senior Sandalwood actor further went on to add that human birth is precious but mortal, and we must make best use of this before it perishes to achieve the summum bonum of our life. Not only in cinema, even the society is getting attracted by such intoxication and debauchery, stated actor Jaggesh.

"People who have won the battle of life with their hardships will never go astray but people who tread immoral path are the ones who are slaves to such intoxication and they will pay dearly for their actions" opined the actor.

He also requested the media fraternity not to blame or brand the entire Sandalwood industry for a few people's misdeeds.

