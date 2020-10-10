Film director Vijay Reddy dies at 84

Bengaluru: Renowned Kannada filmmaker Vijay Reddy died on Friday evening after a prolonged illness at 84. He breathed his last in Apollo Hospital, Chennai around 6 pm due to multiple organ failure. Vijay was known as one of the most prolific filmmakers of the 70s and 80s and directed many popular Kannada films like Gandada Gudi and Badavara Bandhu, both starring Dr Rajukumar.

Born in Tadepalligudem of West Godavari, he made his directorial debut in 1970 with Rangamahal Rahsya after working as an assistant editor for B Vittalacharya's Mane Tumbida Hennu in 1953.

The film went on to be a superhit. Vijay Reddy became more popular among the film fraternity after he directed Dr Rajkumar's 150th film Gandada Gudi on sandalwood mafia.

Expressing condolence on the death of Vijay Reddy, Dr Rajkumar's son Puneet Rajkumar said, "Vijay Reddy, who directed my father's unforgettable films, Gandhaga Gudi, Mayura, Naan Nee Mareyalaare and several others, has passed away. I am fortunate to have acted in his film Bhakta Prahlada. May his soul rest in peace."

Later, Vijay Reddy's collaboration with Dr Rajkumar continued with films like Sri Srinivasa Kalyana, Maurya, Naa Ninna Mareyalaare, Badavara Bandhu and Sannadi Appanna which became hits at the box office and remained Sandalwood's greatest films of all time. He also worked with Shankar Nag in the movie Auto Raja in 1980 which gave the actor the image of the angry young man.