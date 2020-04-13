Good News For Divya Spandana Fans: Kannada Actress Ramya Back On Twitter!

Kannada actress Ramya was at one point one of the most sought after actors to play the leading lady in Sandalwood. Not just that, she has also worked in several Kollywood movies. With her talent, the actress went to becoming the No.1 actress in the Kannada film industry.

There was a time when producers would queue up to sign the actress up. Also, her calendar would be full with no call sheets to offer. Ramya has worked in some brilliant films and within a short span of time, won the hearts of millions.

However, for reasons best known to the actress, Ramya took a break from movies and that too when she was at the peak of her career. This scenario is very common among female artistes who quit movies after their marriage. However, Divya Spandana's reasons were different. She was last seen in Nagarahavu. The Kannada movie did not do all that well at the box office.

Ramya soon took the political plunge and got elected from Mandya on a Congress ticket. Soon after, she did not contest but was made the social media chief of the Congress party. Ramya posted some fiery tweets and also said to have earned the appreciation of none other than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

She has not been in either politics or movies for quite some time now after it was reported that the actress had deleted her Twitter account. In fact, her fans had been pestering her to make a comeback into movies as she was missed a lot on the big screen.

Ramya is a great actor and has worked with some big stars in hwr career. Now, the latest we hear is that Ramya aka Divya Spandana is back on Twitter. Even though she is yet to post her first tweet after her comeback, fans are happy that she is back! Ramya has over 830K followers on Twitter including the likes of top politicians and cine stars.