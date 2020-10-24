Happy Ending To K Kalyan's Fight With Wife 

Sandalwood writer K Kalyan's family feud has come to an end after his wife Ashwini withdrew her divorce petition from Belagavi family court thus giving a happy ending to the writer's family tussle.

The writer's wife withdrew her divorce application during the hearing of their case on October 17, it is learnt. Earlier, Kalyan's wife Ashwini had said that she would withdraw her divorce application and continue her relationship with the writer.

Now, the couple have resumed their happy married life. It may be recalled that Ashwini had lodged a complaint against her husband at Mala Maruti police station and later had applied for divorce in the court.

After lodging a complaint against their house maid Ganga, police found out the truth after the investigation that Ganga along with a black magician Shivananda Vaali had duped Ashwini after hypnotizing her.

Besides, the magician had acquired the properties belonging to Ashwini's parents. Police had arrested Shivananda Vaali in this connection but the magician came out on bail after giving fifty thousand rupees surety on October 22.

The other accused, house maid Ganga, is still elusive. Earlier, Kalyan had alleged that a magician was responsible for his split with his wife in front of the media. Due to the influence of the accused, Ashwini's parents never had allowed Kalyan to meet his wife and when he managed to meet her, his wife behaved as if he was a stranger.

Now that all has ended well, let's wish them a happy life ahead.