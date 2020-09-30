Hathras Rape: Ramya Hits Out At Modi, Akshay Kumar 

The incident of a 19 year old girl being dragged into a field in Hathras and gangraped has created a storm on social media while calls for justice to the victim growing louder. While campaigns have been launched on social media have created a big hue and cry over the issue, a few celebrities have come out in the open to express their disappointment over the state of affairs in the country not to mention the laws.

Bollywood actor, Khiladi Akshay Kumar too said he was frustrated over the tragedy and also called for stringent laws in the country to deal with such cases.

Have a look...





Angry & Frustrated!Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape.When will this stop?Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear!Hang the culprits.Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 29, 2020



While the actor's reaction to the rape of death of the UP teenager drew praise, retweets and likes from fans little did he expect to be trolled by a Kannada actress.

Ramya aka Divya Spandana, who was one of the leading heroines in Sandalwood before taking the political plunge after she joined congress, decided to hit out at not just Akshay Kumar who is often seen endorsing BJP, she also came down heavily on Prime Minister Modi. She said change has to come from the top. Have a look at Ramya's tweet on Hathras rape.





You will continue to be frustrated. Cos this won't be the last. You know why? It's not the law its the misogynistic mindset. Who fuels this mindset? The BJP. To begin with, PM Modi follows trolls who threaten women of rape every day. Change begins at the top don't you think? https://t.co/2xmlJYDVVP — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 29, 2020



A teen girl who was working at an agricultural field with her mom in Hathras was kidnapped by a gang of men to a nearby bajra field where she was gagged, tortured and gangraped. The family has alleged police inaction while activists from across the country are demanding severe punishment for the culprits.