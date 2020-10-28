Huge Crowd For Shivanna's Tagaru Re-release in Theatres 

As per the original plan, the popular pan India franchise KGF chapter2 should have got released on October 23. But the calculations went wrong after Corona played havoc with all the sectors including film industry.

Fans who missed the release of the movie on the scheduled date are demanding and trolling the movie team to release at least the trailer of the movie KGF Chapter 2. However, the team has not reacted to these trolls so far.



Currently, the team is busy with the shooting of the movie and are gearing up to involve Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in the project in the month of November. Meanwhile, the team has released a poster of the movie on the occasion of the birthday of lead actress Shrinidhi Shetty.



The movie's leading lady Srinidhi Shetty who was paired opposite Yash as Reena Desai in KGF 1, as a short tempered and egoistic lady had drawn the attention of the viewers.



Meanwhile, century star Shivarajkumar's Tagaru was re-released on Friday.



The movie is drawing huge crowdz again and we hear that Duniya Vijay watched the movie along with his team amidst the audience at Gopalan theatres on Mysore road.



The team included director Suri, actors Dolly Dhananjay, Vasishta Simha, Manvitha Kamath and other members of his team. This was to encourage people to come and watch the movies in theatres. Duniya Vijay starrer 'Salaga' is yet to get released.

