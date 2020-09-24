Indrajit Lankesh On Why Deepika Would Have Taken Drugs

Sandalwood director Indrajit lankesh blew the whistle on rhe Sandalwood Drugs link by alerting the agencies concerned. The director who alerted them regarding the drug racket in the industry, is shocked after Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's name was heard in the drug racket case.

The director who directed Deepika's first movie "Aishwarya' in kannada starring Real Star Upendra besides kickstarting her film career says it is difficult to digest the news about Deepika as she was very focussed and determined to achieve something in life, but is quick to add that he is not defending the actor.

He has high regards for her father Prakash Padukone the shuttle champion and who he says was very disciplined and hails from a conservative background.

Sandalwood director Indrajit Lankesh said that Deepika's father had not approved of her entry into movies as he had desired her to stick to the roots as a badminton player.

Indrajit lankesh feels that Deepika's present plight may be the result of peer pressure, stress, surroundings, and friends. Indrajit lankesh had high praises for Deepika for her commitment during her first movie though later she didn't acknowledge her first kannada film. "Many things can influence one in Bollywood. I am not defending her. It is wrong if she has done what she is accused of," Signs off director.