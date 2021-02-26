Jaggesh-Darshan Controversy Ends 

Sandalwood actor Darshan has downed the curtain over the dispute and tussle that was going on between his fans and Jaggesh, by apologising to Jaggesh on behalf of his fans. Jaggesh has reacted to this on his Twitter.

"Time, situation, and vicious hour presents temporary problems to love, trust and good will. When one thinks with large heartedness, the clouds of mistrust will scatter away and sun will shine in full splendour. Let there be unity for Kannada. Thanks Darshan. My mind became light. I thank my media friends. Let a day like this not come in future," thus has tweeted Jaggesh.

Earlier, Darshan had spoken about this in the media. "Earlier, I didn't know that fans had quaralled with Jaggesh. Had I known, I would have reprimanded them. When a senior speaks I have nothing to say. I didn't know about my boys' visit there. People close to me also came to know about this later. I do not know anything about this. What is my role in this? Jaggesh sir I apologise on behalf of our celebrities and fans," said Darshan.

It may be recalled that Darshan fans were furious about some statements made by Jaggesh during a phone conversation with Sandalwood producer Vikyath. As a result, Darshan fans had attacked Jaggesh during the shooting of his movie "Thothapuri" about which Jaggesh became unhappy.