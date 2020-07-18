Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja's coronavirus advice to fans to prevent infection

After Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, they are flooded with calls from his fans enquiring about his condition. Later, Dhruva also came live on his official Instagram handle to assure them all is well.

Sarja's family who have been facing mishaps like the death of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and now the attack of covid on Dhruva Sarja and his wife are coming to terms as we notice them interacting with fans on Instagram.

Dhruva is now busy on his treadmill after getting discharged from the hospital. "Prerana and I are healthy now. I have many workout equipments including treadmill at home. I am feeling a bit tired in the beginning. I have to push Prerana also to work out," said Dhruva Sarja.

The Kannada actor also added that his sister-in-law Meghana Raj was also in the pink of her health. Dhruva cautioned his fans to be careful as covid is spreading like wildfire.

"Be confined to your homes, be safe, keep drinking hot water. We shall all join hands to eradicate this virus," urged Dhruva to his fans during his live interaction on Instagram.

His fans felt happy after watching him live on Instagram for they were alarmed when he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

The actor's upcoming movie Pogaru is gearing up to hit the big screens but is held up due to the COVID virus. The Kharaabu song of the movie has created a record on YouTube. Rashmika Mandanna will be the leading lady opposite Dhruva in this comeback Kannada movie.