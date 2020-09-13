Kannada Actor Vasishta Simha Tollywood Debut In Odela Railway Station

Sandalwood actor Vasishta Simha who has won the hearts of Kannada fans is now all set woo Telugu fans.

The actor is gearing up to venture into Tollywood. He is ready to make his debut movie in Telugu titled 'Odela Railway station'. It is a known fact that many Kannada actors have made it big in Tollywood and one among them who became most popular was Prakash Raj. Just to put things in perspective Anushka Shetty, the reigning queen of Tollywood and Pooja Hegde are Kannada girls! Now, another Kannada lad is soon to showcase his talent in Tollywood.

The story of this movie which is being produced under the Sri Sathya Sai banner is written by Sampath Nandi.

Sampath Nandi has already directed two movies 'Rachcha' and ' Bengal Tiger'. The shooting of this movie which is produced by Radha Mohan is in progress. While Anup Roubens is scoring the music, the camera work of this movie will be done by Sounder Rajan.

Heba Patel is paired opposite Vasishta as the leading lady in the movie. Vasishta said that he was approached by the producer to work in a remake movie which he rejected. Later, after watching a few of his kannada movies the director was impressed by his role in "Mufti" and he offered the lead role in " Odela Railway station".

Giving the above details, the actor said that the movie is based on a real life event which happened in Karimnagar. Vasishta will be enacting the role of a Dhobi in the movie.